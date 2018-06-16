Two Separate Crashes in Woodland Shut Down I-5; Four People Injured

WOODLAND — Two separate collisions in the same area on I-5 in Woodland shut the freeway down Saturday morning.

The first crash happened on southbound I-5 at 3:15 a.m. on the Vietnam Veteran’s Bridge.

The Woodland Fire Department reported a corvette crashed into a trailer carrying hay and then caught fire.

Two people were hurt; one had moderate injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

The second crash happened around 7 a.m. about a half mile away from the first collision, also on southbound I-5.

A 34-year-old man driving a Peterbilt tractor trailer slammed into one car when he approached stopped traffic due to cars being diverted off the freeway as a result of the 3 a.m. crash.

This collision caused a chain-reaction involving eight other cars.

For three hours, the entire Yolo Bypass was closed while authorities cleaned and investigated.

A 59-year-old driver had major injuries and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

Nine other drivers had minor injuries.

Authorities say two people were critically injured. One person was flown to a nearby hospital by air ambulance.

At this time, it is unknown if drinking or drugs were involved in either crash.