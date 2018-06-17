14-Year-Old Unconscious after Near Drowning in American River

RANCHO CORDOVA — A girl was pulled from the American River Sunday then flown to a local hospital.

A 14-year-old girl went underwater at Hagan Community Park just before 2:30 p.m., according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Captain Adam Huckaby.

Huckaby believes the girl was underwater for up to eight minutes before bystanders rescued her. When she was pulled to safety she was not breathing.

Emergency personnel performed CPR and the girl began to breathe again.

A helicopter flew the girl to a local hospital, where she is unconscious.

It is not known if the girl was wearing a life jacket when she was in the water. Huckaby says the river is still around 50 degrees and has a fast-moving current.