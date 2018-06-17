15-Year-Old with Big Dreams Graduates with Honors from UC Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The first time FOX40 met Tanishq Abraham he was just 9 years old.

Still a boy then, he was taking college classes -- and succeeding in them.

On Sunday, Tanishq graduated from the University of California, Davis with highest honors, summa cum laude. The newly-turned 15-year-old earned a degree in biomedical engineering.

"Of course I feel very happy, very excited, and I’m very proud of my accomplishments," Tanishq told FOX40.

At the graduation ceremony, there was plenty of pride to go around.

"He’s got a lot of passion and we have to keep up with him, pretty much," said his parents, Taji and Bijou Abraham.

Tanishq designed a device that could measure the heart rate of burn patients without touching them.

As for the future, it's back into the lab at Davis for a Ph.D. and eventually medical school. See, Tanishq has big dreams. Not just for himself but for you and me, dreams of finding solutions to our problems.

"Yeah, of course, what everybody likes to say and what I am also interested in is, of course, cancer and developing new treatments for cancer, more effective treatments for cancer," he said.