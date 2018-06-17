4 Arrested after 15-Year-Old Killed in Tracy Shooting

TRACY — Four suspects, including three teenagers, were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tracy.

On Thursday, 15-year-old Emilio Gerardo Enriquez Almanza was shot and killed near the railroad tracks on West 6th Street. Four others, including two other juveniles, were injured by the gunfire.

The Tracy Police Department reports a 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murdering Almanza. Diaundre Campbell, 23, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. Police are not searching for any additional suspects.

Almanza’s grandmother, Margarita Perez, told FOX40 she was at work when she got the call that her grandson had been hurt. Perez had raised the 15-year-old along with his older brother.

“She raised them and they used to call her mom… they loved her and she loved them,” said Alondra Valenzuela, Almanza’s aunt.