AMADOR COUNTY — A wildfire has spread to 17 acres just north of Valley Springs, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are in the area of China Gulch Road and Comanche Parkway North in Amador County to battle the China Fire.

By 4:45 p.m. Sunday, the fire was 20 percent contained.

Firefighters are battling a 12 acre fire off China Gulch Road and Comanche Parkway North, Jackson Valley (Amador County). #ChinaFire pic.twitter.com/061uyz7w8G — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 17, 2018

