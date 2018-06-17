Dog Injured and Left for Dead now Recovering in Turlock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A dog left for dead in Fresno last week is now recovering in Turlock.

Karri Husman has been rescuing dogs for 15 years.

"I want to say I’ve seen it all, but I guess not," Husman told FOX40.

Last week, a fellow rescuer called Husman to tell her someone had found a dog in a box of water under an overpass in Fresno.

The pup, now named Trooper, had blue coloring on his fur and was brought to Monte Vista Small Animal Hospital in Turlock, where Husman is looking after his care.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I have a disabled son myself. So some of these dogs really just hit home to you and then you get really attached and then you wonder why this could have happened to them,” Husman said.

Husman says Trooper had multiple severe injuries, including lacerations that could have been caused by burns or an abscess. But the most significant injuries were caused by two bullets. One was in a hind leg and has been removed but the other remains lodged in Trooper’s spine, paralyzing the pup.

“Basically, left for dead,” stated Husman.

Husman says Trooper is currently being treated for an infection and is incontinent. She hopes they can get him to see a neurologist at the University of California, Davis to see if the bullet can be removed and possibly help him regain feeling in his lower half.

“If that’s not the case we will at least be able to get him into a cart, get him a little more mobile that way. Get him healed," Husman said. "Get his spirits back up again because he’s really broken right now. He needs that, he needs the stability and he needs to be in a loving home."

It’s an expensive road ahead for a dog Husman just barely met, but if the little guy has proven anything so far, it’s that he’s a trooper.

The hope is that they will hear back from UC Davis sometime this week, so they could possibly start treatment soon. If you would like to help out, you can do so by clicking here.