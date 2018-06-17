Man Cited for Starting 40-Acre Fire North of Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY — Cal Fire has cited the man responsible for starting a fire Saturday that has burned 40 acres of woodland near Cherokee, just north of Oroville.

A little more than 175 fire personnel, with the assistance of air tankers, helicopters and bulldozers, have battled the fire in the area of Oregon Gulch Road. As of Sunday evening, the Oregon Fire was 75 percent contained.

Tracy Hinton, 57, was cited with burning lands of another without permission and burning during a burn ban, according to Cal Fire. Burn permits for the area had been suspended last Monday.