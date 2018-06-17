Smoke Leads Deputies to Stockton Yard Full of Stolen Telephone Wires

STOCKTON — Two suspects were arrested Sunday when deputies found stolen telephone wires littered throughout their Stockton backyard.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home off Highway 99, where smoke could be seen coming from the backyard.

When they arrived, deputies noticed sheathing and insulation from telephone wires in the driveway of the home.

In the backyard, insulation was being melted off copper wire in a burn pit.

The sheriff’s office reports some of the telephone wires belonged to AT&T.

Brittany Lankford, 29, and 35-year-old Steven Stewart were both at the home and were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property. Lankford also had a warrant out for her arrest.