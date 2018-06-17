Stabbing Victim Stabs His Attacker in Alleged Retaliation Effort

PLACERVILLE – A stabbing victim allegedly waited for his attacker to be released from jail then stabbed his attacker in a possible retaliation effort on Sunday in Placerville.

Christopher Weise stabbed Ruben Archuleta at the intersection of Main and Sacramento streets, according to Placerville police.

Weise was stabbed by 52-year-old Archuleta on May 18, in the Stage Coach Alley near Main Street. Archuleta was booked into the El Dorado County jail for assault with a deadly weapon and Weise was treated at a local hospital.

A month later, police say 45-year-old Weise stabbed Archuleta in the back after he was released on pre-trial supervision.

Archuleta said he felt like he was punched in the back and when he turned around. Weise was standing behind him holding a weapon, according to law enforcement. He was treated for a stab wound at a local hospital.

Weise is now in custody for assault with a deadly weapon.