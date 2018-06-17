‘Suspicious Death’ Investigation Underway After Burned Body Discovered in Vehicle in Troy, Mo.

Troy, MO (KMOV) — The Major Case Squad is investigating a suspicious death after a badly burned body was found by police in a vehicle in Troy, Mo. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Troy Police officers were responding to a vehicle fire near 100 Frenchman’s Bluff Lane when they discovered the body in the driver’s seat of a 1994 Honda Accord.

Police Chief Jeff Taylor requested the St. Louis Major Case Squad to assist with the investigation.

Joey Nichols of the Major Case Squad stated the cause of death is hard to determine whether it was an accidental death, suicide or homicide. The identity of the victim has not yet been identified. The Major Case Squad has reached out to possible family members for DNA testing, but the results will not be ready until this coming week.

The Major Case Squad said it does have a male suspect.

An autopsy has been conducted 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Major Case Squad hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS.