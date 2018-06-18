Gas Tax Money Goes Toward Roseville Roadway Repairs Using New Material

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- It's not hard to see why Washington Boulevard is in need of repairs, there are large cracks everywhere and the pavement is uneven. It's time for an upgrade.

"The ground is moving underneath the asphalt and it is causing it to crack and fail," said City Engineer Jason Shykowski.

Shykowski says they plan on using a special new material called roller compacted concrete.

"By paving with roller compacted concrete we can better use the limited amount of roadway resurfacing funds available and pave more city streets," Shykowski said.

After the project is finished in several months, crews will then work on repairing roads in residential neighborhoods.

It's about saving money in the short term and long term. Shykowski says the concrete can go 25 years without maintenance, while regular asphalt requires service every seven to 10 years. So it means they save money.

"It saved a million dollars on this project at about 20 percent of the reconstruction cost and it saves about 30 percent in maintenance over the lifetime of the roadway," Shykowski told FOX40.

It looks better too but one of the questions is how will the city pay for the project?

"A portion of this project is using SB 1 gas tax money the state started collecting last fall," Shykowski said.

Fred Phelps drives on Roseville's roads every day. He knows they have to be fixed but is not a fan of the gas tax.

"All of a sudden our roads need to be fixed and they jack the gas tax up. It's ridiculous," Phelps said.

Twelve cents were added to each gallon of gas after SB 1 was passed.

"I went to a $30 fill up to over $50 and my truck is even worse," Phelps said.

Phelps questions where the money is going. "I'm skeptical based on their history," he said.

But for Shykowski, it comes down to one simple question: "What do you want?"

"Do you want good roads?" Shykowski said. "Without the SB 1 gas tax money, our roads will continue to deteriorate."

"I mean, if that's what it's being used for then OK," Phelps said. "But we're making up for past mistakes."

The gas tax will be on the November ballot.