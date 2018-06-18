Good Boy: UC Davis Hires First ‘Facility Dog’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Huggie is the newest member of the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center team.

The two-year-old Labrador retriever is the first-ever facility dog at UC Davis Health.

He supports children in the Pediatric Infusion Center who are receiving treatment.

Huggie works with his owner and child life specialist, Jenny Belke, to reduce fear, stress, anxiety and pain of patients.

He mastered more than 40 commands before being paired with Belke and receiving his doggy diploma.

Nicole Camarda filed this report.