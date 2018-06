Please enable Javascript to watch this video

June is National Candy Month… let’s celebrate by swapping out your average sweets with better-for-you snacks you can eat by the handful and not feel guilty, including dark chocolate Crunchy Chickpeas by Saffron Road!

More info:

Learn more about Saffron Road at SaffronRoad.com

My Healthy Dish

MyHealthyDish.com

Facebook: @MyHealthyDish

Twitter: @MyHealthyDish

Instagram: @MyHealthyDish