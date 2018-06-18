Sacramento Leaders Push for Stricter Vacation Rental Regulations as Residents Protest Airbnb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST SACRAMENTO -- Right now the city of Sacramento is on the hunt for a web scrubber, someone to scour the internet for all the kinds of short-term rental rooms posted that aren't properly permitted.

As people respond to that request for proposals, homeowners in one part of the city are pulling in the welcome mat for the whole idea of booking someone's home instead of a hotel room.

"Yelling noise, screaming, using the pool. Strangers every weekend, every week, you never know who's going to be in there."

That's just some of what has Zac Rivera thinking differently about the East Sacramento neighborhood he bought into 40 years ago and has loved ever since.

The old owners of a La Purissima Way house sold to a family with young children last summer, thinking they would be a great fit for the neighborhood. Instead, that family moved to Seattle and the home became another new hot spot to spend the night in Sacramento.

"Per our ordinance, you can only have six people come to a short-term rental in an evening but in this particular case there's been as many as 12," said District 3 Councilman Jeff Harris.

That's why Harris has already brought the ordinance up for revision several times since it was enacted two years ago. One change mandates that if you're a non-resident Airbnb host, in other words not living at the property you rent, you have to have an in-town manager.

Neighbors say that hasn't worked out so well on La Purissima Way, where the owner's mother is supposed to be that person.

Councilman Harris and others also believe only a third of those offering up parts or all of their abodes to the public have the required city permits. That means they're not remitting hotel taxes to the city. Others aren't keeping to the 90-day rental limit per year for non-resident hosts.

"I've called for staff to get back with Airbnb to demand that they require a city permit number on every online advertisement or they won't take it," Harris said.

While all that gets debated, grandchildren may not be the only thing to convince Rivera to disconnect from four decades of East Sacramento devotion.

"I wouldn't mind moving away from all this noise," he said.

FOX40 reached out to the family who owns the Airbnb people have been complaining about on La Purissima Way and is waiting to hear back. The guests staying there Monday didn't want to speak on camera. Neighbors say they're the quietest bunch that's been there since last summer.