Suspect Runs into South Sacramento Home to Escape Deputies

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Deputies chased after a man Monday evening who ran from them and into a South Sacramento home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department reports the man fled into a residence on 44th Street and Fruitridge Road following a chase.

The man was detained after the house was surrounded.

Deputies were in the area investigating a ShotSpotter activation when the man reportedly ran from them. He was released after deputies say he hadn't committed any crime.

