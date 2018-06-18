Vacaville Family Wants Safety Upgrades on Nut Tree Road after Woman Hit, Killed by 2 Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- The Brigham family is grieving after 20-year-old Samantha Brigham was hit and killed by two cars late Saturday in Vacaville.

“She had a heart of gold, she was there for any and everybody that she could be," cousin Meagan Moser said.

Brigham was a daughter, sister, mother, cousin and friend.

Moser says Brigham was at her apartment for a birthday party on Saturday. Just before midnight, she left on foot to go see her brother. After walking just a block, Brigham was hit while crossing Nut Tree Road near Marshall Road.

Police say Brigham was hit by two cars. Both drivers stopped, neither was impaired and both tried to help the young woman.

"She wouldn't want this to define her or her life," Moser said.

Brigham's family hopes the city will make improvements to that stretch of Nut Tree -- putting in a crosswalk and more street lights -- especially after another deadly crash on the same block.

They are also upset the city hasn't cleaned the blood stain at the stop where Brigham died, on a road they have to use every day.

Moser says the hardest part was telling Brigham's two young children. Brigham's 5-year-old son Jayden lost his father less than a year ago in a car accident.

"His response was, 'She's with my daddy now,'" Moser said.

The City of Vacaville told FOX40 they would not comment on specifics while the incident is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Brigham's family has set up a GoFundMe and planning a spaghetti feed fundraiser Wednesday night at Straight Shooters Bar & Grill.