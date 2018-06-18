Vegan Burger Battle: Culinerdy Cruzer vs. Broderick’s

Sacramento-wide vegan burger competition, featuring over 30 chefs/ restaurants.Who can create the ‘best’ vegan burger (and sides!) in Greater Sacramento? Categories include:
Beyond Burger, Impossible Burger, House-made Vegan Burger, Portobello Burger & Oil-Free.
All ingredients used for the burgers, buns, toppings, condiments & sides must be vegan/ plant-based.
Diners can VOTE & COMMENT for their favorites on the event website, and are encouraged to post pictures to Facebook, Instagram, etc. GOAL: 10,000 vegan burgers served during June!
Winners will be announced in July.
More info:
Vegan Burger Battle
Now- June 30
Participating restaurants and chefs
TheVeganChefChallenge.com