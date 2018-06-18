Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

What You Should Know About The Keto Diet

Posted 12:59 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:44PM, June 18, 2018

The keto diet is becoming more and more popular, but is it right for you?

Karina Wright, dietician and founder of the California Nutrition Group, stops by the studio to help break down what you need to know before you start.