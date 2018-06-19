35 California Poor People’s Campaign Protesters Detained at the State Capitol

SACRAMENTO — According to the Poor People’s Campaign, 51 of their protesters were detained Monday at the State Capitol as they chanted and sang outside the Governor’s Office.

They say, out of the 51 detained, 35 were arrested. The other 16 were detained and released.

CHP says they only made 34 arrests and any other arrests may have been made by State Assembly Sergeants.

The Poor People’s Campaign is a social justice organization that calls for a nationwide “moral revival.”

Supporters have asked lawmakers to stand behind better voting laws, immigrants rights, gun control laws and health care for all, among an extensive list of additional demands outlined in a press release sent Monday.

In May, 18 people were arrested on suspicion of unlawful assembly when they stayed in the building after business hours.