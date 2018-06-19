Authorities Looking for Armed Suspect in El Dorado Hills Neighborhood

EL DORADO HILLS — UPDATE: 9:15 a.m. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department says there is no further safety threat but they are still investigating the incident.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an armed suspect in the area of Serrano Parkway and Villagio Drive.

The man is described a thin African American man with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red camouflage sweatshirt and khaki shorts.

Authorities say he is armed with a handgun.

Those in the area are asked stay inside and call authorities if he is seen.

