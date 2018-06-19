BTL Emsculpt Ab Stimulation Device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Abs with no sit ups? Mae is in the studio with Dr. Jacqueline Calkin of Calkin Boudreaux Dermatology Associates learning how a machine can help you attain a six pack. The BTL Emsculpt is the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both Muscle and Fat. FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs, this groundbreaking technology is non-ionizing, non-radiating, and non-thermal, allowing individuals to receive next-level, contouring results.