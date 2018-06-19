Five People Injured in Multiple-Vehicle Accident in Citrus Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Five people were hurt, two of them critically injured, after two separate crashes Monday evening.

The accidents happened just after 10 p.m. on Greenback Lane near Brookhaven Way.

Citrus Heights police say it all started when three cars were racing westbound on Greenback Lane. As the drivers cut each other off, one of them, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, rear-ended another car in the roadway. The car became disabled in the street and the driver sustained minor injuries.

The woman driving the Nissan got out to assist the injured driver and another car pulled over to help them.

As the drivers, along with some good Samaritans, sat on the sidewalk to wait for paramedics a white Chevrolet Tahoe sped through the crash scene and collided with a car leaving a nearby driveway.

As a result, the driver of the Chevy, later identified as 18-year-old Vinnie Sterio, lost control of his car and ran over two people, including the driver of the Nissan.

The people Sterio hit sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalized. Police say as of Wednesday one was in serious condition and the other was in critical condition. Another person got out of the way of the Chevy but fell and broke a wrist.

Authorities say Sterio was arrested for driving without a license but police say drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be relevant in either accident.

Westbound Greenback Lane was closed up until about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are still looking for the two other cars seen racing down Greenback Lane. A witness recalls one as being a late model black Ford Mustang. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police with any information.

Public Information Officer Anthony Boele said people should be careful not only while driving but the moments after any accident.

