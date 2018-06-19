Protesters ‘Stand with Immigrant Community’ Outside Republican Congressman’s Modesto Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The images from the U.S-Mexico border have been sparking outrage, debate and emotion.

"I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren and it gets me upset just to think about them being separated from their parents," said Stanislaus County resident Gary Peichoto.

Peichoto was one of many in Stanislaus County Wednesday rallying for immigration reform in front of Republican Congressman Jeff Denham's Modesto office.

"What we're doing as a country is immoral and it is unjust, and I am here to stand with our immigrant community," said protester Adriana Garcia-Hernandez.

Counter-protesters also showed up.

"I'm here to support my president and the beautiful things he's doing for our country," said a counter-protester from Modesto named Sean. "I agree with Trump in the sense that we have to make ourselves strong to bring up the weak."

The protest was organized by the California Dream Network and Denham's political opposition, Democrat Josh Harder.

Protesters fear politicians in Washington will "abandon" Dreamers and they want protection under a new bill.

Denham says the legislation introduced Tuesday is a compromise.

"I have been working for years to get a permanent solution in place for our nation’s Dreamers and secure our borders," Denham said. "This bill accomplishes both and crucially addresses the separation of children from their parents on our border."

Denham says this legislation will be a "100 percent fix" for family separations at the border, which is a result of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy. He also says it's an immediate, permanent solution for the 1.8 million Dreamers in the country.

A vote is expected Thursday.