Six Arrested After Deadly Shooting in Knights Landing

KNIGHTS LANDING -- Six people were arrested following a deadly shooting Monday in Knights Landing.

Yolo County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene along South Oak Grove Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Armando Mendez, 26-year-old Michael Margueis and 18-year-old Trevor Morgan. Three teenagers were also arrested.

"The investigation continued throughout the night into this morning. We did locate a sixth suspect, also a juvenile, here in Woodland," sheriff's department spokesman Sergeant Matthew Davis said. "He was also placed under arrest for murder. "

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

"We're looking into the gang ties. It's still early in the investigation to know if this was in fact, gang-related, but we are investigating that," Davis said.

Investigators believe trouble began when two groups of men started arguing.