Coroner Releases Brandon Smith’s Autopsy Results

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Coroner released the results from Brandon Smith’s autopsy Wednesday after he died while in the back of a city police patrol wagon.

According to the report drafted by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Brian Nagao, Smith died suddenly from methamphetamine intoxication.

A plastic baggie was found in his stomach. The baggie was found to be “disrupted,” according to Nagao’s report, and there was “no additional foreign material” inside it.

Smith died after his mother dropped him off at the Volunteers of American detoxification clinic June 6. Body camera footage from parole agents with the California Department of Corrections show Smith on the floor of the clinic before they pick him up and put him in the back of the wagon.

In one of the videos released by the Sacramento Police Department, Smith can be heard saying, “I feel like I’m having a heart attack, oh my God” as he is being picked up by the agents.

The officer driving the wagon noticed a changed in Smith’s movements outside the jail. When he was found unresponsive, emergency personnel performed CPR and he was rushed to a local hospital.

Family members and their attorney claimed the videos showed Smith being thrown forcibly into the back of the patrol wagon. The autopsy report shows there was “no internal torso or intracranial trauma” nor any “evidence of neck compression or asphyxia.”

See the entire report below: