Kids Get Taste of NBA Life with Kings Coach Joerger

SACRAMENTO -- NBA teams typically have draft hopefuls go through workouts but on Wednesday, Sacramento Kings Coach Dave Joerger was with a slightly younger group.

Joerger and the team hosted a Junior Kings clinic at the Golden 1 Center.

"Obviously we're doing drills and teaching and coaching and having fun. I'm losing my breath, I'm losing my voice a little bit but there's a good juice in the gym and everybody's excited about getting in the gym," Joerger said.

Joerger made sure the kids got the full pre-draft experience -- even how to deal with the media.

"Now my dad says if I don't get my grades up I can't play basketball," a young player, Chris said.

"That's a good answer," Joerger responded. "That qualifies you for a multi-million dollar contract. Chris, what do you like to do when you're not playing basketball?"

Chris says he plays basketball all the time.

"I think you're brown-nosing at this point to get a better contract," Joerger told Chris.

It was a nice change of pace for the coach, especially on the eve of the NBA Draft.

"All these kids are fans. You know what I mean? They like playing basketball and having fun, but they're also Kings fans. It's been fun working with them all day, and I don't get to do that a lot," he told FOX40.

Still, this is the time of year Joerger says he enjoys most, once the team makes its pick.

"We're chomping at the bit. Let's see our guys play. We're excited for summer league to get going," Joerger said. "I'm excited about having it here. It's going to be great. We're going to have a lot of fun."

Despite a good effort, the kids at Wednesday's clinic couldn't get Joerger to spill the beans.

"It's an exciting time for the organization with the draft. The kids all got questions about who we're taking and I can tell you who we're taking. We're taking 'what's his name.' That's who we're taking," he said.