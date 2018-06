Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NBA draft is Thursday and the Sacramento Kings are set to make the No. 2 pick.

Ailene Voisin, a local columnist who has written extensively about a variety of sports for the past 25 years, believes the team should go with Marvin Bagley III.

"I think he's athletic. I think he runs," Voisin told FOX40. "Not a rim protector. But he's 19, pretty prolific career."