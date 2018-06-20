New Grandfather Shot to Death in Turlock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Police in Turlock are investigating the shooting death of a 50-year-old man.

Daniel "Danny" Russell, 50, was living in a trailer behind a home on Almond Avenue. The property owner found his body, Russell's sister-in-law Linda Smith told FOX40.

"Whoever shot him, like, left. They just left the body there and he bled out," Smith said. "He probably could have been saved."

Russell's family described him as a new grandfather, who would do anything for anyone. He helped raise five of his late sister's children.

"He was a good, hardworking man all his life," Smith said. "He did all he could for anybody."

Smith says Russell helped her raise five kids after his sister died years ago.

"When my ex-husband and I broke up, Danny continued to help raise the children and take care of them like he was their father," Smith said.

Neighbor Wayne Peevy says his wife heard what sounded like a small-caliber gunshot around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Later that morning, when police tape went up, Peevy says he knew something bad happened.

Peevy says ever since people started moving onto the property behind the home on Almond, he noticed drug use, stealing and other crime. He also claims that about a year ago, there was a shooting.

"This used to be a quiet neighborhood but a few years ago it started changing," Peevy said.

Investigators with the Turlock Police Department say they believe Russell knew his attacker and that the shooting is not gang-related. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Turlock Police Department.

"The least you could have did is watch his life leave if you’re such a killer. You’re not a killer, you’re a coward," Smith said.