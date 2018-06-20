Suspect Pleads Guilty in Jadianna Larsen Murder Case

SACRAMENTO — The man accused of killing 6-year-old Jadianna Larsen pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Juan Rivera, who was 25 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to murdering Jadianna and the special circumstance he committed the murder while engaged in committing a lewd or lascivious act on her.

He also pleaded guilty to committing lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age.

The incidents happened in 2015 on May 27 and 28. Rivera sexually assaulted Jadianna and inflicted blunt-force trauma on her.

Her battered and burned body was found in Glenn County, 90 miles away from her Sacramento home.

Rivera was the boyfriend of Jadianna’s mother Tenecia Clark.

Authorities say he convinced Clark to leave Jadianna under his care while she sought medical treatment.

In 2016, Clark filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sacramento County Child Protective Services and Mercy Housing. The suit alleged Mercy Housing apartment complex where Clark and Jadianna were living should not have allowed drug users and people with criminal histories, like Rivera, to frequent the complex.

On August 17, Rivera will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.