Community Steps in to Remodel Coast Guard Member’s Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO -- It turns out a Sacramento man's house was making him "extremely ill" when it was found that toxic mold was growing there.

Andrew Trevino had a solution but after spending all his savings and getting help from family, what he didn’t have was enough money to fix it.

"After exhausting all my lifelines, my family reached out to Red Cross," Trevino said.

They arranged for a $25,000 grant from Home Depot to fix the problems and remodel the place. Other construction professionals volunteered the labor and Thursday it was like a new home.

The house was finished just in time. Trevino and his wife, Ariel, are expecting their second child within a week.

"This got done much quicker than it normally would have because we had a deadline going on here and we had to put aside a lot of our other jobs," said Rita Gordon of DH Construction.

Now the young couple can get back to focusing on their jobs as a coast guard rescue specialist and a sixth-grade teacher. They've made a life of service, sleeping anywhere they could find a place, and they can now finally breathe easy in their own home.

"Just unbelievable gratitude," Ariel Trevino said through tears of joy. "So many people had to come out for us and do this out of the kindness of their hearts... mind-blowing, really."