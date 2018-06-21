Fairfield Police Arrest Suspects After Driver Shot During Attempted Carjacking

FAIRFIELD — Two suspects were arrested after a driver was shot during an attempted robbery and carjacking.

On June 1, four people were sitting in a car on Wilson Street at Bell Avenue when two suspects tried to rob them, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

A suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the driver. Both suspects ran and the driver was able to drive away.

Police report the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Isaiah Taylor, 18, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the attempted carjacking and shooting. A day later, two search warrants were issued and a 16-year-old was also arrested.