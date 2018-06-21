New Midtown Brewery May Already be Facing Complaints from Neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO -- A light beat bumped for the beer-drinking crowd at Golden Road Brewing at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"It's not loud at all. I'm surprised someone would say so," said patron Shawn Nobes.

But those who live above the taps and tastings, in the L Street Lofts, say it's a sensitive situation. One real estate agent said buyers have shied away from units on the east side of the building, which overlook the open air brewery that's been open for a month and a half, all because of what they could hear.

Larry Payne has lived in the lofts for 10 years. He says he's not really bothered by the noise.

"I can hear it, but once we shut the windows it's not an issue," Payne told FOX40.

Starting in Los Angeles, Golden Road is just starting to pour itself out over the Golden State. Midtown Sacramento is its fourth location.

It's open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Owners say they've never been formally cited by the city, that they don't host bands and that they're trying to be good neighbors. Representatives were unable to speak on camera Thursday night because they were sitting down with the loft owners association, trying to avoid a brewery brouhaha.