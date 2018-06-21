Protesters Say At Least 8 Detained During ‘8 Days, 8 Shots’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO -- At least eights protesters say they were detained Thursday during a protest at Sacramento City Hall.

Community leaders and Black Lives Matter activists were participating in day three of an eight-day protest. "8 Days, 8 Shots" was another call for justice for Stephon Clark, who was killed by two Sacramento police officers in March while he was unarmed. The event name references the eight times Clark was shot, according to a private autopsy conducted by pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu.

Protesters also gathered to demand more answers surrounding the death of 30-year-old Brandon Smith. Smith died while in Sacramento Police custody. An autopsy released Wednesday reveals he died suddenly from "methamphetamine intoxication."

UPDATE: @BLMSacramento tells @FOX40 that 8 members were detained & cited for trespassing at @TheCityofSac city hall. They were there on the 3rd of 8 days of action planned on behalf of Stephon Clark, killed by @SacPolice while being pursued as a burglary suspect. He was unarmed. pic.twitter.com/AIQb1xUFvs — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 22, 2018

Organizers say officers were "arresting people on the spot" during Thursday's sit-in at the City Hall lobby, which was still going on around 9 p.m. Those detained were reportedly cited for trespassing and then released. The police department has not confirmed the arrests.