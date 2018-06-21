Suspects Con 90-Year-Old Stockton Man, Steal $3,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A 90-year-old Stockton man says last month a stranger rang his doorbell then offered to buy one of his cars or repair his scratched black SUV.

"I says, 'I’m not interested,'" the man, who chose to hide his identity, told FOX40.

He said "no" repeatedly but the persistent salesman offered what looked like a good deal.

"I finally I said, 'You know what, if you could do what you say, let’s do it,'" he said.

The Stockton man said as soon as the two shook hands two men jumped out of a gold SUV.

"And this is the first mistake I made, I expected him to make an appointment," he said.

Then things got weird. At one point the stranger followed the man into his home. Then, later on, the elderly man caught the salesman in his garage.

"'Why in the hell are you doing back here?' And he said, 'Well, I don’t think we have clear coat and I saw some paint cans,'" the man recalled.

When he went to pay the crew for their work, the stranger had his hand behind his back, as if he had a gun.

"At 90-years-old I can no longer whip three men at one time. I’d like to tell you that I wouldn’t had a problem," the elderly man said.

The burglars took off with almost $3,000 in cash. That was six months of repairing cars, scrimping and saving for a Model A Ford convention.

Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department advises consumers, "If you are hiring someone to work on your house, a vehicle, know who those people are."

But all is not lost. The man and his wife of 44 years are still able to go on their trip after concerned friends gifted the couple with the money.

"To make that kind of mistake, that didn’t fit my personality," the elderly man said.

In the end, the "repair work" the conmen had done made the scratch even worse.

If you recognize any of the men or SUV in the pictures please contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.