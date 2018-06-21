Wrong-Way Driver Suspected of DUI After Causing Multiple Crashes

YUBA COUNTY — A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after he caused several crashes along Highway 70.

The CHP reports Phoutherro Yok, 40, was driving on North Beale Road when he made a U-turn just before the E Street bridge. That’s when he started driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Highway 70.

A car had to avoid Yok’s Toyota, causing the driver to crash into the guard rail.

Yok then collided head-on with a Nissan. The Nissan overturned but the driver was uninjured. Flying debris from the crash also hit a passing vehicle.

After sideswiping another car, Yok’s Toyota finally stopped just north of Erle Road.

Yok sustained major injuries and was hospitalized. The CHP reports he was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and was charged with felony DUI.

Investigators are now looking into whether Yok caused several hit-and-runs out of Marysville prior to the Highway 70 crashes. If anyone has any information about the crashes they are asked to call the Yuba-Sutter CHP.