Youth Leader Killed in Stockton Shooting had ‘So Much Potential,’ Organization Says

STOCKTON -- Two months after a deadly shooting, a Stockton family finally has some answers.

Stockton police arrested Antonio Ramirez Wednesday in connection to the death of Javier Garcia.

"News like that would bring some type of relief to the family," said Oscar Mendoza.

The 18-year-old was a youth organizer at the Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin. It's an organization that offers resources to help struggling families overcome poverty and improve their lives.

"His personality was always giving back and he didn't have to do the stuff that he did," Mendoza said.

Mendoza supervised Garcia. He says the teen led youth groups, was a positive influence and volunteered at holiday events.

"Whenever anyone felt down he would always give us a smile," Mendoza recalled.

Garcia went to Delta College and even won a $10,000 scholarship toward his education, according to Mendoza.

"He was getting ready for his future," Mendoza said.

Mendoza says Garcia had his fair share of ups and downs in life. The Stockton Police Department says the shooting on Colfax Court, where Garcia's family lived, wasn't random.

It was an eye-opening moment for the organization to lose someone who tried to overcome the struggles of his past.

"When a young individual has so much potential and you see that all of a sudden it stops, it's very heartbreaking," Mendoza said.