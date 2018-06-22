15-Acre Grass Fire in Elk Grove Caused by Illegal Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- The Metro Fire Department has determined the cause of a 15-acre grass fire in Elk Grove was illegal fireworks.

The fire burned on Bradshaw Road near Calvine Road and was reported around 2:47 p.m. Thursday.

No homes or structures were damaged by the fire and no injuries were reported.

Authorities want to remind the public that the only legal fireworks in Sacramento County are those labeled Safe and Sane. They are only sold June 28-July 5.

With temperatures expected to rise this weekend, that plus high winds will increase fire dangers.