As Summer Heats Up, Grant High School’s Pool Closes for Repairs

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -- Hot and desperate for relief, an inflatable pool is the best option for Courtney French and her family.

"We set up our pools," French said. "We got one here."

For some in Del Paso Heights, swimming is about more than cooling off. It's about keeping kids sheltered from crime.

"I'd rather have the kids at the pool swimming than running in the streets and doing crime," Anna Jujan said.

Community advocate Debra Cummings grew up swimming at Grant High School's pool.

"It's personal for me," she said. "We have a lot of issues going on in our neighborhood and keeping our kids cool should be the last."

The pool at Grant was closed for a decade and after $6.2 million in renovations, it opened in time for summer last year and the public was able to enjoy it.

But now, it's closed again. This time, for two months. The community is wondering why.

"I've been getting calls all week long," Cummings said.

The closure is because the district is building a shade structure.

"It's an active construction site even though it looks like nothing is going on," Twin Rivers School District Deputy Superintendent Bill McGuire said.

Along with the shade structure, the district is adding new bleachers and fixing some vandalism. The district expects to be done with the work by August 20.

McGuire also says it's not meant to be a community pool.

"This is a high school pool and we allow our partners to open up the pool," he told FOX40. "We don't open our pool to the public but we work with partners who open our pools to the public."

Cummings feels that local kids should be able to swim there.

"Open the pool. That's my main concern and let the babies swim," she said.

For French and her little girl, the hose and sprinklers at home are the only option -- for now.