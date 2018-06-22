Burglar Smashes Window at Foothill Skate Inn, Snatches Computer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is looking for the man who threw a rock into the Foothill Skate Inn roller rink and got away with a computer.

The surveillance video was taken at night, but it shows what happened as clear as day.

Jan Voss' family has been running the Foothill Skate Inn since the 70's.

"My father," Voss said. "He built the building, told my mother, 'I'm going to build you a big warehouse. You do what you want in it."

Voss and her daughter Sara Sotomayor say the rink has been a staple on Auburn Boulevard, where families have been coming for years.

"We definitely have had like generations and generations of kids that it almost felt like we were raising," Sotomayor said.

Then, on Thursday, the burglary.

"We didn't really notice the window until somebody actually went over to open the gate and said, 'Wow there’s glass here,' and then we recognize the window was broken," Voss told FOX40.

The thief made off with an Apple computer they say likely has little monetary value, but it's still important to the business.

"It was an older computer but it did have all of our personal pictures, we have so much family," Voss said. "We’ve had events that we’ve had hosted in our facility with all of those pictures about what’s happened around our business."

Voss' son-in-law Nick Sotomayor posted the video online, and the community response has been overwhelming.

"Within 24 hours I think it’s at 50,000 views right now, it’s crazy," he told FOX40 "I never expected in a million years the reaction and the response."

The owners of the rink believe the thief actually had this plan all worked out because they say he actually brought the rock to break the window from somewhere else.

Voss says if anyone recognizes the man to call the authorities.