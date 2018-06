Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae and Paul had the chance to chat with Ice Cube and Clyde Drexler about season 2 of BIG3.

The BIG3’s ten-week season will tip off in Houston, TX on June 22 at the Toyota Center, and will visit Chicago, Oakland, Detroit, Miami, Toronto, Atlanta, Boston, with Dallas hosting the playoffs, and the Championship Game taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYBIG3 games will be broadcast live on FOX Broadcast Network and FS1 all season long.