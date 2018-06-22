Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Tommy Savitt and Darin Frazier getting all of the details on 50 Shades of Funny: A MidSummer Night's Comedy Dream in Stockton.

Saturday, June 23rd | 8:00 pm | The Showroom at Valley Brewing Co. on the Miracle Mile in Stockton

Tickets available at Valley Brewing Co, 157 West Adams Street, Stockton, CA

Tickets available online at: www.StocktonComedy.com

Ticket prices: $25.00 for Preferred Seating | $20.00 for General Admission ($5.00 more per ticket at the door)

"Adult Content" - 18 & over