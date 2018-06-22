Right Place, Right Time: Tuolumne County Hiker Saves Woman’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- Tom Gerbing was in the right place at the right time.

Gerbing was eating lunch along the popular Twaine Harte Ditch trail on Tuesday when he heard a woman scream.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the woman was out on a walk with her dog when she lost her footing and fell into the creek.

Gerbing ran over and found the woman unconscious.

"You could hear her gurgling," Gerbing said. "So I'm thinking, 'You're not gonna die here, lady.'"

Gerbing gave the woman mouth-to-mouth and helped her friend pull her onto the bank.

The sheriff's office says Tom stayed with the woman even after paramedics arrived to make sure she was alright.

The woman is recovering at the hospital and is said to be doing well.

"Tom responding to the aid of someone in need with no regard for his own safety was instrumental in Linda’s life being saved," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "Thank you Tom for being an amazingly courageous and kind human being."