Search Ends for Sacramento Man Missing on Alaska River Trip

KING SALMON, Alaska (AP) — State and federal authorities have ended a search for a 72-year-old California man missing on a river trip in Alaska’s Katmai National Park.

The National Park Service says the man was from Sacramento. He was one of three people in a raft that flipped Tuesday in American Creek.

The other two people in the raft swam to opposite shores. They hiked downstream on their respective sides to a guided camp, where campers used a satellite telephone to contact a lodge.

Park Service rangers, the Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers and volunteers searched for the missing man by air and raft.

The man’s name was not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.

Katmai National Park is northwest of Kodiak Island.