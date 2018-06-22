UC System Takes Too Long to Investigate Sexual Harassment Complaints, Says State Auditor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO - The state auditor has released a report saying that the University of California, in many cases takes too long to investigate and resolve sexual harassment complaints. It says it often exceeds timelines without asking for extensions or notifying victims.

The audit also says that it takes on average five times longer to close cases and issue punishments against tenured faculty than it does staffers. It cites cases in which outcomes are inconsistent ranging from firings in some cases to just reprimands in others. The audit is recommending that procedures be standardized and timelines put in place.

UC Chancellor Janet Napolitano and the Board of Regents have said they accept the findings and that they have already begun strengthening it’s sexual harassment policies.