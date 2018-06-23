Local Law Enforcement Help Raise Money for the Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Through the streets of Sacramento, a sea of law enforcement and their supporters traded blue, for green making a strong show of support for Special Olympic athletes.

Sacramento and Galt police began the day at East Lawn Memorial Park, paying tribute to fallen Galt officer Kevin Tonn who was killed in the line of duty in 2013 -- along with K9 officer Ace, who lost a battle with cancer in May.

Lighting the candle in his memory, Ace's former partner Sergeant Joshua Dobson who ran the torch run with Ace every year. This time around, he ran with a new partner: Jax.

For Karissa Trinchera a Special Olympic swimmer, with 50 medals under her belt, it's an honor as well.

From East Lawn, officers worked their way down to Elk Grove where the Galt police chief passed the flame of hope to the Elk Grove police chief who led a squad all the way to Sacramento State.

They joined up with officers from across the region including Placer County, Citrus Heights and CHP to head for the Capitol.

The group helped raise over $150,000 for Special Olympics.