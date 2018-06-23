Man Dies Trying to Save 5-Year-Old Who Fell in Sequoia National Park River

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK — A 22-year-old man is dead after he tried to save a 5-year-old boy who fell into the river while visiting Sequoia National Park with his family Saturday.

Authorities say the little boy slipped into the water around 6:45 a.m. when the family decided to walk down by the river near the park entrance.

The man, who was with the family, jumped in after him. The boy’s parents jumped in after the man to help.

Three fishermen helped get the boy and his parents out of the water. The boy’s father and one of the fisherman performed CPR and were able to resuscitate the boy.

He is being treated at the hospital.

The man who jumped in after the little boy did not survive. His body was found two hours later by rescuers. Family members later identified him as Victor Mozqueda, according to FOX40 sister station KTLA.

“Some how Victor manage to keep Vicent on top of his head even while he was under water so that Vicente could breath. He never let go of him even when they went down under the turrets a few times,” wrote a family member on a GoFundMe page. “The last effort he did was to throw Vincent out of the strong turret so that his father could barely grab him. The boys father tried getting Victor out while pushing Vincent but Victor went under the strong current after pushing Vincent out.”

Sequoia National Park says this is the second death in the park within two weeks and both deaths happened under similar circumstances.