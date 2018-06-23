NASCAR Seeing Less Fans Turn Out for Annual Sonoma Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONOMA -- The object of any race, is to win.

But, as NASCAR's Cup Series roars into Sonoma this weekend, there are clear indications that the sport is losing the race when it comes to it's fan-base.

TV ratings are down, track attendance is down and even though they've issued an official "no comment," NASCAR is reportedly up for sale with the investment bank Goldman Sachs said to be the potential buyer.

"Yeah, it's hard not to notice the empty seats in the stands but, the way some people might look at ratings it might seem worse than it really is. So, I don't think were in a bad spot," explained driver Kyle Larson.

"You know, our tracks they put on a show, they put on a party, they put on an event, and it's not just those race cars on the race track that are part of the event. You have to be able to entertain the people, our fans, all weekend long," driver Clint Bowyer said.

Not long ago, coming to NASCAR weekend in Sonoma meant an hours-long ordeal in traffic -- not any longer.

The endless sea of campers ready for a weekend of high-octane thrills even appears to be dwindling.

"Yeah, I noticed it this weekend and was telling my friends just a few years ago this place would be packed already. I don't know, maybe it's because a lot of the popular drivers have retired. Jeff Gordon, Dale Junior, Tony Stewart," Doug Revilla said.

But, being at the track this weekend or any weekend on the NASCAR schedule doesn't guarantee that fans will tune in when the race is on television.

"There are just so many other ways to consume the event, on your phone or whatever it may be. You don't have to be here live to be watching it, you don't have to even be watching it on TV to pay attention to a sporting event," Larson explained.

"Ticket sales are good. But attendance is up and down. You know, there was a period in the 90's when NASCAR was a juggernaut and just got bigger and bigger every year," said Sonoma Raceway president Steve Paige. "But these things go through corrections."

NASCAR used to bill it's annual event in Sonoma as the largest sporting event in northern California - with estimates of 100-150 thousand fans on race day.

The track does not release information on ticket sales or attendance but they do like their position on the schedule, kicking off the first weekend of summer.

"This is a tradition for so many people and so many families that have built into their annual calendar, and we just love being a part of that weekend and that experience they look forward to every year," Paige said.