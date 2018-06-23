Police Investigate Shooting at Popular Music Venue in Orangevale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE – Officers were dispatched to The Boardwalk, a popular music venue, after at least three shots were fired outside early Saturday morning following a concert.

Kenny Whitfield who lives nearby said “you hear a bang then pop-pop-pop.”

The parking lot of the Orangevale club was the scene of the shootout. Two were injured according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement was unable to determine exactly how many shots were fired but say both men that were injured were treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

“All we heard was the shots, people running, coming in here,” said Mark Earl, owner of the club.

Earl says a fight broke out inside the club during a Hip-Hop concert and spilled outside.

“As they went outside, two groups of people followed them and then things broke loose out there,” stated Earl.

As the chaos unfolded, Whitfield who lives behind the club, opened his doors to scared strangers.

“I started helping them over the fence; I had like eight of them in my house,” said Whitfield.

That fear and panic is something the owner says he never wants his family or customers to ever experience again, which is why he's making a change to his popular music venue.

“The music itself has become problematic. The fans, artists in some cases, the message they're promoting…” said Earl.

Earl says to be safe he won't book anymore Hip-Hop or Rap shows at The Boardwalk.

Since the shooting, he's already cancelled four upcoming shows.

“I don't want to find myself, or the people I ask to come out to that show, in that position of me making a bad decision,” stated Earl.

32 years in business and Earl says he's seen the good and bad of many genres but, after the terrifying situation, he says he needs to change things up.

“I don't want to see anybody else put in that situation,” said Earl.

The police currently have no suspects and are still investigating. The two injured men were uncooperative with law enforcement.