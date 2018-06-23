Three Hospitals Collect Nearly 85,000 Servings of Cereal for Central Valley Families

CENTRAL VALLEY — Three Central Valley hospitals collected nearly 85,000 servings of cereal for food-insecure families.

Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca collected the donations during their Healthy over Hungry Cereal Drive during the first week of June.

In addition to the cereal, the hospitals donated more than $3,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, and New Life Christian Center in Turlock.

The donation is meant to make sure local children and adults in the Central Valley don’t struggle with finding a healthy breakfast to eat during the summer months.

Often times during the summer, food-insecure families suffer because kids can no longer rely on meals from school.