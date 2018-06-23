Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Ugly Dogs Return for Annual Northern California Contest

Posted 4:25 PM, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, June 23, 2018

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections as they compete to win the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

PETALUMA, CA – JUNE 23: A dog named Elwood is seen during the 18th annual World’s Ugliest Dog competition June 23, 2006 at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. Heather Peoples of Phoenix, Arizona and her dog Archie took home a $1,000 dollar prize for winning this year’s contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The event is taking place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.

This year’s dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha — a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

PETALUMA, CA – JUNE 23: A Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha sits next to a trophy after after winning the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 23, 2017 in Petaluma, California. Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, became the World’s Ugliest Dog during the Sonoma-Marin Fair. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)